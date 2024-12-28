iPhone 16 Pro Gets Massive Discount With Additional Bank Offers; Check Specs And Discounted Price

iPhone 16 Pro Discount Price In India: Great News for iPhone Users! The Apple iPhone 16 Pro is now available at a discounted price. Apple's flagship device has been making waves in the tech world, not just for its cutting-edge features but also for the recent price drop that has fans and tech enthusiasts buzzing. If you’ve been eyeing this premium smartphone since its launch and debating whether to make the purchase, now is the perfect time to get it.

The iPhone 16 series was launched just 3 months back and the new iPhones are selling online with huge discount offers, which is hard to believe because this has never happened. Notably, Amazon was recently selling the iPhone 16 at a slightly lower price and the iPhone 16 Pro is now listed on Vijay Sales with a flat discount offer of Rs 3,600.

iPhone 16 Pro Discount Price In India And Bank Offers

The premium smartphone debuted in India at Rs 1,19,900, while the flagship model is priced at Rs 1,16,300. Vijay Sales is offering an unconditional discount of Rs 3,600 on the flagship. Adding further, customers can avail of an extra Rs 4,000 discount using ICICI and SBI bank cards. HDFC cardholders enjoy an even better deal with a Rs 4,500 discount, effectively reducing the price to Rs 1,11,800.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

It features a stunning 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display, delivering exceptional clarity and vibrant visuals. It boasts a durable titanium frame with a textured matte glass back, ensuring both style and durability. An action button is included for quick access to customizable functions. Powering the device is the advanced A18 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU and a 16-core Neural Engine for efficient performance and enhanced AI capabilities.

The Pro camera system includes a 48MP main camera, a 48MP Ultra Wide lens, and a telephoto option, ensuring high-quality photography in all conditions. The battery supports up to 27 hours of video playback, while the USB-C port with USB 3 support allows for up to 20x faster data transfers.

The device is also water-resistant, capable of withstanding depths of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes, providing peace of mind in wet conditions. New features include the Camera Capture button, Action button, IP68 rating, USB Type-C port, MagSafe charging, and NFC.