APPLE IPHONE SE 4

Apple iPhone SE 4 May Feature New Action Button, USB-C Port

According to the leaker, the iPhone SE 4's design will be based on the iPhone 14 model. It is also expected to feature Face ID and a USB-C port.

Last Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:39 AM IST|Source: IANS

Apple iPhone SE 4 May Feature New Action Button, USB-C Port File Photo

New Delhi: Apple's upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE smartphone model will reportedly feature a new Action button, USB-C port, and more. On Sunday, leaker Unknownz21 shared the information on X.

According to the leaker, the iPhone SE 4's design will be based on the iPhone 14 model. It is also expected to feature Face ID and a USB-C port. (Also Read: Sangram Hoga? Musk Ready To Fight At Zuckerberg’s Home, Meta Founder Says...)

Moreover, the iPhone SE 4 will likely come with the rumoured Action button which is expected to feature on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones. The new smartphone will only feature one rear camera, according to the leaker.

Last week, Unknownz21 described the fourth-generation iPhone SE as "effectively an iPhone 14 derivative". In February this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone SE 4 smartphone would feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and an in-house 5G baseband chip.

He also noted that the mass production of the iPhone SE 4 is expected to go "smoothly" in the first half of next year. In March, it was reported that the tech giant would use OLED panels from Chinese display supplier BOE in its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE smartphone model.

Around 20 million OLED screens are anticipated to be used in the iPhone SE 4 next year.

