Apple iPhone SE launched in America; check price and key features

New Delhi: The US technology giant Apple launched an affordable second-generation iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID for industry-leading security in Cupertino on Wednesday (April 15).

In the US, iPhone SE is available to pre-order on apple.com and the Apple Store app beginning April 17 and will arrive at Apple, Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers on April 24 in the United States and over 40 other countries and regions, said the company.

The iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers. The new iPhone SE is stated to be powered by the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone and features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone.

The availability of the new iPhone in India will be announced at a later date. The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers especially in India who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance, and affordable price.

The updated iPhone SE will start at $399 or less than half the price of its leading flagship devices and be available as of Friday.

"The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance, and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way," Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, is quoted as saying.

iPhone SE features

The new iPhone device features an aerospace-grade aluminum and durable glass design with an all-black front. It also features the familiar Home button designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect a user`s fingerprint for Touch ID.

iPhone SE comes with wireless-charging capability with Qi-certified chargers and also supports fast-charging, giving customers up to 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

It also flaunts Dual SIM with eSIM that provides flexibility for users to have two separate phone numbers on a single device while traveling abroad or for use as a business line.

iPhone SE also boasts of the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone with a 12MP f/1.8 aperture Wide camera and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock computational photography, including Portrait Mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.

The company stated, "The rear camera supports high-quality video capture at 4K up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range comes to iPhone SE for more highlight details up to 30fps."

Notably, Apple Inc today released the smaller iPhone with reduced rates to broaden its appeal to budget-conscious customers as the coronavirus hobbles the global economy. The lower-cost model could attract more consumers to Apple services, a growing driver of revenue.