Apple iPhone users furious over pregnant man emoji

New Delhi: Apple recently began handing out an iOS 15.4 beta software update for iPhone developers and testers, which included a pregnant guy emoji among other new features. The corporation decided to integrate the emoji when the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation that oversees how certain emojis display online, exposed them. Every year, the industry group releases new emojis, which are included in the newest software updates for Android and iOS handsets. The inclusion of the pregnant guy emoji appears to have sparked debate, with Republican leaders and right-wing critics implying that it is unnatural.

As part of the Unicode 14.0 database, Unicode released 37 new emoji codes in September 2021. "Melting face," for example, was among the emojis included ""biting lip," "troll," "beans," "pouring fluids," "pregnant guy," and "pregnant person" are all terms used to describe someone who is pregnant. To help with attempts to keep "gender options consistent," the pregnant man and gender-neutral pregnant emojis were added "Emojipedia is an emoji reference and tracking website for all emojis. "The new pregnancy possibilities may be employed for representation by trans guys, non-binary folks, or women with short hair," the website says, quoting a senior Emoji Lexicographer Jane Solomon. Pregnancy can happen to people of any gender. Emojis have been created to symbolise this.

Following the announcement, Sean Spicer, Donald Trump's former White House Press Secretary and current anchor of the right-wing Newsmax network, mocked Apple's choice. "I met the science requirement in college by choosing geology - now I realise what I missed — those biology classes would have helped explain the new pregnant guy emoji," he stated in a tweet.

"The same week the Left is screaming to cancel @JoeRogan for "misinformation," wrote another Republican leader, Lauren Boebert "@Apple has developed a pregnant guy emoji. I'm sorry, but I'm unable to do so "According to Business Insider.

Notably, prominent TV host Tucker Carlson, who is known for his Republican backing, dedicated a programme on broadcast to the pregnant guy emoji. "In the real world, men can very quickly get pregnant if they don't take adequate care," he jokingly tweeted about the discovery. Guys, be on the lookout. It's possible that it will happen to you."

