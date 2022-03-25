Apple iPhones, iPads to be available as a subscription service: Details here

New Delhi: Apple is in the process of developing a hardware subscription service for iPhones and iPads. The idea is intended to make buying an iPhone or an iPad as simple as renting an app on a monthly basis.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth intends to allow customers to subscribe to their preferred hardware (i.e., iPhones or iPads) using the same Apple ID and App Store account that they use to purchase apps and subscribe to various services. The programme would differ in that the device's purchase would not be divided into 12 or 24 monthly instalments. Instead, it would be based on the monthly service charge, which would be determined by the device selected by the user.

According to the report, Apple intends to allow consumers to change out their smartphones for new models when new hardware is released as part of its planned hardware subscription programme.

Furthermore, the report claims that the company is in internal discussions about tying the hardware subscription service to its AppleCare technical support plans and Apple One bundles, which were introduced in 2020 and allow users to subscribe to a variety of Apple services including TV+, Arcade, Music, Fitness+, and iCloud storage, among others.

It is important to note that Apple has been developing its hardware subscription service for some time. However, plans to offer the service were put on hold in order to expedite the company's 'Buy Now, Pay Later' initiative. The service is now planned to debut towards the end of 2022 or early in 2023.

It is worth noting that this is not Apple's first move to make its gadgets more accessible to users. Back in 2015, the business introduced the iPhone Upgrade Program, which allowed users to spread the cost of an iPhone over 24 months. Users might also upgrade to a new iPhone model every 12 months. Furthermore, the business offers Apple Card users to spread the cost of an iPhone or Apple Watch over 24 months and the cost of an iPad or a Mac over 12 months.

If it is disclosed, this will be the first time Apple offers a subscription service similar to leasing a device. According to the report, while it would make it easier for people to purchase its equipment, it might also help the corporation generate more revenue.

