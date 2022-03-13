हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple Mac Mini

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Earlier this week, Kuo said that the new Mac mini will not launch until 2023.

Apple is not changing Mac Mini&#039;s design for 2023 model

New Delhi: American tech giant Apple will be retaining the same current model for the next-generation Mac mini.

As per reports obtained by Mac Rumours, the refreshed Mac mini is likely to retain the same form factor as the current model, which is an aluminum unibody design that Apple has used for every new Mac mini since 2010. 

Earlier this week, Kuo said that the new Mac mini will not launch until 2023. This runs contrary to earlier rumours suggesting that Apple was working on a complete redesign for the small desktop computer, moving to a smaller chassis with a `plexiglass-like` top.

For the unversed, Apple has been believed to be working on a new Mac mini for some time. It updated the entry-level Mac mini with the M1 chip in November 2020, but the high-end offering is still the Space Gray model with an Intel processor from 2018.

The potential of replacing this older high-end model with an Apple silicon machine was previously at the center of rumors related to the new Mac minis, but now it looks like both the entry-level and the high-end model may be refreshed simultaneously, as per Mac Rumours.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple Mac MiniMac mini launchMac mini features
Next
Story

Don't want to buy iPhone SE 2022? Check out top 5 alternative smartphones for Rs 40,000

Must Watch

PT20M11S

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 'No matter how many troops Russia sends, Ukraine will win', says Zelensky