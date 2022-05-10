Apple kills the iPod after 20 years

New Delhi: Apple is ending a 20-year legacy with the announcement that the iPod music streaming device would be discontinued. According to the newsroom website, the company's latest edition in the series, the iPod Touch, will now be available till supplies last. It's worth noting that the iPod was released 20 years ago and immediately became the preferred streaming music gadget for music fans. It was popular for numerous years due to its tiny size and famous click wheel navigation. However, the company currently claims that because all of the features and functionalities of the latest iPod are available in iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other products, the product line will be discontinued.

"Bringing music to hundreds of millions of consumers in the way that iPod did influenced more than just the music industry — it also revolutionised how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "The spirit of iPod continues on today." From the iPhone to the Apple Watch to the HomePod mini, as well as the Mac, iPad, and Apple TV, we've built in an exceptional music experience. There's no better way to listen, discover, and experience music than with Apple Music's industry-leading sound quality and support for spatial audio."

For the time being, the Apple iPod Touch is the only model available, and it costs Rs 19,600 in India. It comes in six colours: Space Grey, Silver, Pink, Blue, Gold, and PRODUCT RED, with storage capacities of 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The famous MP3 player debuted in 2001 and has a 1,000-track capacity. Apple Music, Apple's streaming service, now has more than 90 million songs available.

Tony Fadell, who later invented the iPhone, designed it.