Apple Launches New Action Button For iPhones: What Is It, How Does It Work, And How Is It Useful? Check

New Delhi: Apple unveiled the new iPhone 15 series during its Wonderlust event. The new 48MP camera and Dynamic Island are the standout features of non-Pro iPhone 15 models, but the Action button may end up being the most notable feature of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Apple has reportedly switched out the mute switch for a new action button.

Let's delve deep into the new action button and its application.

New Action Button For iPhones: What It Is?

On the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, a small button located above the volume rocker called the action button can be programmed to carry out a variety of tasks. The action button is a new button that will take the place of the silent/ringer switch, as Apple stated at the event. It is located in the same location as the previous iPhone generations' ringer/mute switch.

The user experience would be greatly improved by receiving tailored haptic feedback when you push the action button. In iOS 17, Apple has already implemented a feature to speed up iPhone haptic touch.

The new action button on the iPhone 15 Pro will, however, continue to function by default as a silent/ringer toggle. To switch between the silence and ringer settings, simply push the button. The activities of the action button will also be seen in Dynamic Island since it is now a feature of all iPhone 15 series handsets.

New Action Button For iPhones: How It Works?

Similar to the action button on the Apple Watch Ultra, the action button on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max functions similarly. Apple noted during the event that the action button could be set up to open the voice recorder, launch the camera, and access accessibility capabilities among other things.

The fact that you can even programme the action button to launch a personalised Shortcut is its most significant feature.