Apple launches new iPad Air at Rs Rs 45,900: Check features, specs and more

New Delhi: Apple has finally launched the iPad Air which will have M1 chipset and that means you get a new 12MP ultra-wide camera with support for Centrestage which has been extremely popular among iPhone users. 5G is also available on the iPad Air.

The new iPad Air has a starting price of $599 (about Rs 45,900) and is available in 64GB and 256GB configurations, with both Wi-Fi and cellular options.

Apple claims a 60% boost in performance, putting it on pace with the iPad Pro, MacBook Air M1, and MacBook Pro M1. Under the hood, there's a lot of power.

The new iPad Air will have a "Liquid Retina" display with 500 nits of brightness and HDR, but there will be no ProMotion, limiting the refresh rate to 60Hz. While Apple claims that the USB-C port is "twice as fast," it does not support Thunderbolt.

Apple is adding a new processor to its M1 family, the M1 Ultra, which replaces the M1 Max silicone. Apple claims to have updated the M1 Max processor to extract more power from the M1 Ultra, with a massive increase in transistor count and bandwidth speed over the M1. It has a media engine and 32 neural cores. All of this capability, according to Apple, is accomplished with 100W less power consumption than rival chipsets on the market.

Apart from that, the newly launched iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, which Apple says is the fastest among competition, a 4.7-inch retina display and a home button with touch ID.

"This is important for our existing users who want a smaller iPhone at a great value," Chief Executive Tim Cook said.

