Apple

Apple launches new iPod touch packed with A10 chip

The new iPod touch starts at Rs 18,900 for the 32GB model, Rs 28,900 for the 128GB model and Rs 38,900 for the 256GB model and is available through Apple authorised resellers and select carriers, Apple said in a statement.

San Francisco: Apple on Tuesday introduced the new iPod touch which packs the A10 Fusion chip designed to bring improved performance in games and offer Group FaceTime, making it easy to chat with family members, friends or colleagues simultaneously.

"We`re making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality starting at just $199," said Greg Joswiak, Apple`s Vice President of Product Marketing.

"The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go," Joswiak added.

The new iPod touch comes in a 256GB capacity, giving plenty of space to download music for offline listening through Apple Music® or the iTunes Store.

With Apple Music, subscribers can access a catalogue of over 50 million songs, thousands of playlists, Beats 1 Radio and daily editorial selections from music experts.

Subscribers can create their own playlists, watch music videos, listen to Beats 1 shows from their favourite artists on demand and share music with their friends.

The new iPod touch also provides fun augmented reality (AR) experiences across gaming, education and web browsing, Apple said.

