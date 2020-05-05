हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Apple launches new MacBook Pro with updated keyboard

The new keyboard follows the "scissor" mechanism more commonly found in the industry.

Apple launches new MacBook Pro with updated keyboard

Apple Inc on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro with modified keyboards, as the laptop line had faced criticism for typing-related problems, while boosting performance and adding storage.

Apple said its new lineup of MacBook Pro, priced at $1,299 and at $1,199 for the education-focused model, was available online.

MacBooks account for 9% of the company`s total revenue.

The new keyboard follows the "scissor" mechanism more commonly found in the industry.

The iPhone maker switched back to the mechanism, discarding the "butterfly" keyboards, after it received complaints of sticky, unresponsive keys and keystrokes that failed to register when tiny amounts of dust or debris accumulated under or near keys.

The updated version will provide double the storage of its predecessor, with a capacity of up to 1 terabyte.

The company also said the new MacBook Pro will be available in select stores later this week.

Tags:
AppleMacBook ProApple Inc
Next
Story

Apple products' sales may be down, but services like Apple Music, App store on rise
Corona Meter
  • 46433Confirmed
  • 12727Discharged
  • 1568Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M8S

After Indian soldiers martyred in encounter with Pakistani terrorists in Handwara, PM Modi and Army Chief warns