Apple launches streaming service at $4.99/month, unveils new iPad

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new streaming TV service, which will showcase original shows at a monthly price of $4.99. At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company`s Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple is also expected to launch new iPhones. Apple`s Arcade game streaming service will also be available later this month.

APPLE TV PLUS:

** Shows to be available from Nov. 1

** Will be available in over 100 countries

** Priced at $4.99 per month

** Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free

** Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription

** Original shows to include "See" and "The Morning Show", starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

APPLE IPAD:

** Launches 7th-generation iPad

** New iPad to feature 10.2 inch retina display

** Will be priced at $329

** Available to order starting Tuesday and in stores starting Sept. 30

** Available in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 25 other countries and regions

APPLE ARCADE:

** To launch 100 games; available on Sept. 19

** Unlimited games for $4.99 per month

** One month free trial