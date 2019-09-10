close

Apple event 2019

Apple launches streaming service at $4.99/month, unveils new iPad

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new streaming TV service, which will showcase original shows at a monthly price of $4.99. At an event held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the company`s Cupertino, California headquarters, Apple is also expected to launch new iPhones. Apple`s Arcade game streaming service will also be available later this month.

APPLE TV PLUS:

** Shows to be available from Nov. 1
** Will be available in over 100 countries
** Priced at $4.99 per month
** Customers who buy iPhone, iPad or Mac will get one year streaming subscription free
** Through family sharing, up to six members can share one subscription
** Original shows to include "See" and "The Morning Show", starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. 

APPLE IPAD:

** Launches 7th-generation iPad
** New iPad to feature 10.2 inch retina display
** Will be priced at $329
** Available to order starting Tuesday and in stores starting Sept. 30
** Available in the Apple Store app in the U.S. and more than 25 other countries and regions

APPLE ARCADE:

** To launch 100 games; available on Sept. 19
** Unlimited games for $4.99 per month
** One month free trial

