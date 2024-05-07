New Delhi: The tech giant Apple is all set to introduce major revisions to its iPad line-up during its Let Loose event. The mega event is scheduled to take place today at 7.30 pm India Time. During the event, Apple is expected to announce iPad Pro and iPad Air models, Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard accessories.

Moreover, the company is set to unveil its first-ever M4 chipset with the iPad Pro lineup. Notably, the Let Loose event is likely to start with keynote presentations from Apple CEO.

Apple's Let Loose May Event: New Generation iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is expected to receive significant upgrades which include an OLED display for immersive visuals. It is powered by the new M4 chip, delivering faster processing speeds and enhanced on-device AI capabilities.

Apple's Let Loose May Event: iPad Air and Other Accessories

It is expected to be powered by the M2 chip. This chip is similar to recent MacBook models. The device is expected to house a larger 12.9-inch display option and new accessories like an Apple Pencil with haptic feedback and a refined Magic Keyboard.

Apple Let Loose May Event: New Magic Keyboard

The keyboard is expected to be compatible with the new iPad Pro. The latest iteration of Magic Keyboard is tipped to carry a laptop-like aesthetic, get a larger trackpad, and bring improved durability.

How to Watch the ‘Let Loose’ Event:

The tech fanatics can watch the event live on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, or via their official YouTube channel. Viewers can ensure that you’re tuned in on time for the 35-minute presentation to catch all the latest updates on the exciting announcements.