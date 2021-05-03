Apple likely to make foldable iPhone in 2023, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

After Samsung, Apple is eyeing to launch its first foldable iPhone, if reports are to be believed. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has put out some details on the same.

As per Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the first foldable iPhone is scheduled to launch in 2023 and this information is based on an “industry survey” and its shipments will be almost around 15 to 20 million units.

Besides that, there is also information available on the features and specs of the foldable iPhone as it is expected to have an 8-inch screen and come with a WQD+ flexible OLED display with a Samsung Display.

Also, it is expected to have a silver nanowire touch solution for the screen and future foldable devices that can have multiple folds, “rollable, medium to large size display, and durability.”

If other rumours are to be believed, then it should be called the iPhone Flip, which will come with a clamshell design, which is similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

