Apple Lovers! THESE hidden iPhone features will amaze you

New Delhi: Without a doubt, the iPhone is one of the most well-known and talked-about smartphones in the world! Users have praised everything about it, from the camera to the security features. It is, of course, extremely costly, but it comes with a slew of features to brag about. Indeed, there are so many that an iPhone user may be completely unaware of them. These features, on the other hand, can make the owner's tech life much easier. While looking for these iPhone features, we stumbled upon a Reddit thread where users revealed their favourite iPhone features. The following is a list of the top five iPhone features:

Hardware mute switch

You can't fathom the significance of this feature unless you keep your phone on mute all the time. The iPhone's hardware mute option with a colour indication, on the other hand, can easily notify you whether your phone is on silent or will disrupt the entire room during a crucial conference. Unfortunately, most Android users are unaware of this capability.

Tap at the top bar and see where you are!

A decent long essay should keep you occupied until the finish, but returning to the top of the page appears to be a chore! There is, however, a shortcut owing to the iPhone. With a single click on the top bar of your window, you can swiftly return to the beginning of the page.

Notes app has a doc scanner too!

Many people are unaware of this, and as a result, they download additional software to scan their papers. However, the Notes app on your iPhone has been maintaining the document scanner for you for years! All you have to do now is put it to use. It's like a one-stop shop for all of your requirements. You can jot down ideas and scan essential papers and cards.

Hide My Email

Yes, you read that correctly. But don't worry, this is a brand new function that came with iOS 15 and that most people are unaware of. Hide My Email lets you share a "burner" email account with anyone who asks for your email address, and it securely forwards all communications to your personal mailbox. You can keep your genuine email address secret from every firm you want to do business with if you want to. Isn't that fantastic?

Your iPhone is precious!

You spent a lot of money on an iPhone, and it's still worth a lot of money after all these years. In this way, when compared to other smartphones or electronic products, its resale value remains higher. Of course, if you keep your item in good working order and resell it after a few years, you can recoup a significant portion of its original cost. Though it's not a function, it's a good reminder that your iPhone is still worth a lot of money after all these years!

