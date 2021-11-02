Apple Mac Mini M1 gets a massive price cut on Amazon Great Indian sale

New Delhi: The Apple Mac Mini M1 is, quite literally, the cheapest Apple computer available today. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is coming to an end, and there are some great deals on Apple Mac products. The Apple Mac Mini M1, which is currently on sale, is the star of the show. This Apple Mac Mini M1 price reduction can be significant for individuals seeking a WFH desktop.

The Apple Mac Mini M1 is available for Rs 7,000 less than its standard price. As a result, instead of paying Rs 64,990, you will have to pay Rs 57,990. The Apple Mac Mini M1 is one of the most economical desktop PCs for your house at this pricing. However, there are a few details about the Mac Mini M1 that you should be aware of.

The Apple Mac Mini M1 is a far cry from the iMacs that Apple released earlier this year. Here’s what’s different:

-The Mac Mini M1 is a desktop computer, unlike the iMac 24-inch, which is an all-in-one. As a result, you'll only get the Mac Mini package.

The Apple M1 chip, which also powers the iMac 24-inch and MacBook Air/Pro versions, is used in this model. You also get 8GB of RAM as standard, as well as the option of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

- The Mac Mini M1 now runs the latest macOS Monterey OS, much like all other Apple devices. If you already own an iPhone or iPad, or are a part of the Apple ecosystem, the Mac Mini will be a breeze to learn.

- Here's a breakdown for people who are concerned about I/O ports. Two Thunderbolt USB-C connectors, two USB-A Gen 3 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an Ethernet port, and a 3.55 headphone jack are among the ports.

- Wireless connectivity is also available on the Mac Mini M1. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity are included out of the box.

4K and 6K displays are supported by the Mac Mini M1.

