Apple MacBook Air M3 Gets Huge Discount on THESE Platforms; Effectively Priced Under Rs 1 Lakh

New Delhi: Apple recently launched the latest MacBook Air lineup in India earlier this year. The laptop is powered by M3 chipset. Within a few months of hitting the markets, the e-commerce giant Amazon, Flipkart and Vijay Sales are offering a massive discount on the laptop, making it available at an effective price of under Rs 1,00,000 in the ongoing Sale. Notably, the laptop enters the market at a starting price of ₹1,14,900.

MacBook Air M3 Price Cut In India On Amazon:

The MacBook Air M3 laptop is available for Rs 1,04,900 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD variant. Consumers can also avail of an additional discount offer of Rs 5,250 on HDFC Bank 24-month debit card EMI, which will effectively drop the price to Rs 99,650.

MacBook Air M3 Price Cut In India On Flipkart:

The 13-inch laptop costs Rs 1,04,900 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD model. Consumers can also avail an instant discount of Rs 10,000 for ICICI and SBI Bank credit card holders, which further reduces the price to Rs 94,900. There is also an additional Rs 5,000 exchange bonus for users exchanging old devices on certain models.

MacBook Air M3 Price Cut In India On Vijay Sales:

The Apple laptop is listed at a price of Rs 1,03,490 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB SSD after a discount of Rs 11,410. Consumers can also avail an instant Rs 10,000 discount for credit card users from ICICI and SBI Bank, which further reduces the price of the laptop to Rs 93,490.

Apple MacBook Air M3 Specifications:

The Apple watch features a 13-inch LED Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2560 x 1664 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The laptop is a thin and light machine with a weight of just 1.24kg and support for a 1080P camera. It uses a 52.6-watt-hour Lithium Polymer Battery in the MacBook M3 with 18 hours of battery life.