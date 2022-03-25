हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MacBook Air launch

Apple MacBook Air with 15-inch display may launch in 2023: All you need to know

The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

Apple MacBook Air with 15-inch display may launch in 2023: All you need to know

New Delhi: Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly developing a 15-inch MacBook Air which is expected to get launched next year.

The latest Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) quarterly report suggests the 15-inch MacBook Air will arrive next year with the largest screen to date on a MacBook Air series laptop, reports GSMArena.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) is a group of supply chain experts specializing in display-based products.

The next MacBook Air is expected to be thinner and lighter, and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac colour options, like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple.

In addition, it may also feature off-white bezels and a matching off-white keyboard rather than black.

The 2022 MacBook Air will feature USB C ports, a 30W power adapter, full-sized function keys, multiple external display support, and a MagSafe charging connector.

The Cupertino-based tech giant recently unveiled a completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max -- the first pro chips designed for the Mac -- in 14- and 16-inch models.

MacBook Pro delivers groundbreaking processing, graphics, and machine learning (ML) performance whether running on battery or plugged in, as well as amazing battery life, the company said in a statement.

The new MacBook Pro also features a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, a wide range of ports for advanced connectivity, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and the best audio system in a notebook.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MacBook Air launchMacBook Air featuresnew MacBook AirMacBook Pro
Next
Story

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch on March 31: Check out features, price and more

Must Watch

PT15M22S

DNA: Ashleigh Barty -- Do humans get tired of success?