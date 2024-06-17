Apple Macs Continue To Grow Amid Workforce Transformation Growth In India

New Delhi: Apple Macs continue to benefit from strong workforce transformation growth tailwinds in India, industry experts said on Monday, as the tech giant launched its latest campaign for Mac devices in the country.

Titled “Work is worth it”, the Mac campaign underscores the belief that sincere effort, no matter how big or small, never goes unrewarded. “The increasing demand for high-performance computing solutions within a young and mobile workforce environment perfectly aligns with the strengths of the Mac ecosystem,” Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

The Apple Mac campaign captures the incredible tenacity of students who strive for greatness despite the rigours of college life. The film was shot on iPhone and edited on Mac, and is set across several universities to authentically depict the student experience.

In its recent earnings call last month, Apple announced that Mac revenue was $7.5 billion, up 4 per cent year-over-year, riding on the impressive M3 MacBook Air launched in March. According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, the company set revenue records in more than a dozen countries and regions, including India.

“We did grow strong double-digit (in India). It was a new March quarter revenue record for us. I see it as an incredibly exciting market and it's a major focus for us,” Cook had said. In terms of the operational side or supply chain side, “we are producing there, from a pragmatic point of view, you need to produce there to be competitive,” the Apple CEO added.