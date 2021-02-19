Apple March 16 event: Airtags, iPad Pro iPad Mini and many more to be expected

Tech giant Apple is expected to host its much-awaited launch event on March 16 this year. The company has not revealed the exact date of the event yet.

Apple will reportedly launch its long-time rumoured AirTags and the upgraded iPad Pro and Mini at the event next month.

Touted to be the first virtual event of 2021, the tech giant is reportedly planning to bring in AirTags which will be considered as the star of the event.

As per the tipster LeaksApplePro, AirTags are the small tracking tiles with Bluetooth that can be used to find lost items, and with the help of these, iPhone users will be able to track down the device if it gets misplaced.

Apple could also launch iPad Pro models and a redesigned iPad Mini and if rumours are to be believed, the iPad Pro 2021 will come with support for a mini LED display.

There are reports that suggest the launch of the upcoming iPad Pro which will come with 5G support and the device will have additional built-in magnets to support some new accessories.