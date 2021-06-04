Apple iPad Pro coming with wireless charging support? New iPad Mini in the works

New Delhi: In a bid to cash in on the rising sales of tablets amid the pandemic, Apple is now planning to launch an iPad Pro with wireless charging. The US-based tech giant is separately working on a new design for its iPad mini for the first time in six years.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is planning to launch the new iPad Pro with wireless charging support by 2022. Meanwhile, the redesigned iPad mini is reportedly expected to launch in 2021.

In addition to the changes to iPad Pro and iPad Mini, Apple is reportedly also working on a thinner version of its entry-level iPad, mainly for students.

Upcoming iPad Pro features

Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro could come with a glass back, instead of the current aluminium enclosure. The glass panel at the back will provide wireless charging support to the device.

In the past few years, Apple has brought similar changes to its iPhones, which got wireless charging support in 2017. Last year, the company introduced a magnet-based MagSafe system to ensure consistent charging speeds via wireless chargers. Apple is reportedly testing the MagSafe system for the upcoming iPad Pro as well.

Apple is also working on a technology called reverse wireless charging, which will allow customers to charge their other Apple devices such as iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches.

Upcoming iPad mini features

The upcoming version of the iPad mini is expected to be narrower than the current model, which is selling like hot cakes in markets globally. Apple may also remove the home button from the new iPad mini.

However, the plans are currently in testing stages, and Apple might not launch these features to its upcoming range of iPad Pro and Mini.