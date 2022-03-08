Apple may launch iPhone 13 in a ‘new colour’ tonight: Check other updates and more

New Delhi: Apple may possibly release a new colour variation of the iPhone 13. According to speculations, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker may include a Green colour version in its 2021 iPhone 13. The base variant of the iPhone 13 is 128GB, and there is no 64GB variant in this generation. The iPhone 13 is currently available in five different colours: Product Red, Starlight, Midnight, Blue, and Pink. The anticipated Green variation will be its sixth colour. The Apple event begins at 11:30 p.m. IST.

It is also speculated that Apple may release a Purple colour option of the iPad Air. Tonight's event will witness the launch of the 'cheap' iPhone SE 3.

During its 'Peek Performance' event tonight, Apple may possibly unveil the low-cost Macbook Mini and a new iPad Air.

The Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch screen, dual 12MP rear cameras, and a single 12MP selfie camera. It is powered by the A15 Bionic technology, which is expected to debut in the iPhone SE 3 tonight. Because the 4nm CPU supports 5G, the low-cost iPhone SE 3 2022 could be the first phone in its class to acquire a 5G chipset.

Meanwhile, the design and cameras of the iPhone SE 3 may not change significantly. Although Apple is a cautious company when it comes to improvements and new features, we anticipate that it will surprise us all.

iPhone SE 3 will have a better selfie camera and, at the very least, a longer battery life. Let's wait a few more hours to find out what the iPhone SE 3 has in store for us.