Apple may launch MacBook with OLED display in 2024: Reports

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple will reportedly launch its new MacBook with an OLED display before the end of next year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the information on Twitter and said that the tech giant is planning to release a laptop with an OLED screen because "OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding."



Kuo also said, "It`s expected that with Apple`s adoption, the growth of OLED laptop shipments will continue to surge in the coming years."



Meanwhile, last month, a report mentioned that the demand for mini-LED displays in consumer products is shrinking, according to Apple's key mini-LED supplier, while the demand for these displays in other use cases is rising in anticipation of the company`s transition to OLED displays for the iPad and MacBook.



In June last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker might launch a 13-inch MacBook model with an OLED display in 2024.