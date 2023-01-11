topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
APPLE

Apple may launch MacBook with OLED display in 2024: Reports

Kuo also said, "It`s expected that with Apple`s adoption, the growth of OLED laptop shipments will continue to surge in the coming years." 

Last Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:41 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Apple will reportedly launch its new MacBook with an OLED display.
  • The new MacBook will be unveiled before the end of next year.
  • This information was shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Trending Photos

Apple may launch MacBook with OLED display in 2024: Reports

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple will reportedly launch its new MacBook with an OLED display before the end of next year. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the information on Twitter and said that the tech giant is planning to release a laptop with an OLED screen because "OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding."

Kuo also said, "It`s expected that with Apple`s adoption, the growth of OLED laptop shipments will continue to surge in the coming years." (Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 Pro may feature under-display Face ID)

Meanwhile, last month, a report mentioned that the demand for mini-LED displays in consumer products is shrinking, according to Apple's key mini-LED supplier, while the demand for these displays in other use cases is rising in anticipation of the company`s transition to OLED displays for the iPad and MacBook. (Also Read: BIG Cabinet Decision: Now THESE beneficiaries will get free ration for one year; Check details here)

In June last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker might launch a 13-inch MacBook model with an OLED display in 2024.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974