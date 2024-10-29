Apple Music Subscription Free For Airtel Users: Check Eligibility And Here’s How to Claim It

Apple Music Subscription Free: As the festive season approaches, Airtel, a leading private telecom service providers, is delighting its customers with a special offer: a free subscription to Apple Music just in time for Diwali. This initiative allows subscribers to enjoy a vast selection of music, playlists, and exclusive content to enhance their celebrations.

With this gift, Airtel aims to make Diwali even more memorable for music lovers everywhere. The free Apple Music subscription is available to customers on selected prepaid and postpaid plans. If you're an Airtel user, you can enjoy Apple Music at no additional cost, gaining access to millions of songs, curated playlists, and other premium features.

Apple Music Subscription Free: Eligibility

The free Apple Music subscription is available for a limited time and is accessible only to select prepaid and postpaid users. Customers are encouraged to check their plan details on the Airtel Thanks app to determine their eligibility.

This initiative is part of Airtel's ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience, following previous offers such as free access to Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

How To Claim A Apple Music Subscription Free

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for the Airtel Thanks app. Download and install it on your device.

Step 2: Open the Airtel Thanks app and enter your Airtel number to log in.

Step 3: Once logged in, find and tap on the ‘Rewards’ section available in the app’s menu.

Step 4: In the Rewards section, look for the option to activate your free Apple Music subscription and click on it.

Step 5: Follow the prompts to confirm the activation of your subscription.

Step 6: After activation, you’ll have access to Apple Music without any additional charges. Start enjoying millions of songs and curated playlists!