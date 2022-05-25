हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

Apple new Store rule for simpler app account, data deletion goes into effect on June 30

Apps in highly-regulated industries may provide additional customer service flows to confirm and facilitate the account deletion process

Apple new Store rule for simpler app account, data deletion goes into effect on June 30
New Delhi: Apple has reminded developers that apps that support account creation must let users initiate deletion of their account, along with personal data, within the app starting June 30. Apple offering paid online group services will also have to use Apple's in-app payments from June 30.

The tech company, which just announced to kick off its flagship annual developer conference  WWDC 2022' from June 6, said in an update that account deletion requirement starts from June 30, as described in App Store review guidelines. "This deadline was extended to provide additional time for implementation of this requirement," Apple said late on Monday.

"The account deletion option should be easy to find in your app. If your app offers Sign in with Apple, you'll need to use the Sign in with Apple REST API to revoke user tokens when deleting an account," the company informed developers. "It's insufficient to only provide the ability to temporarily disable or deactivate an account. People should be able to delete the account along with their personal data," Apple emphasised.

Apps in highly-regulated industries may provide additional customer service flows to confirm and facilitate the account deletion process. In January, Apple pushed the deadline for both App Store changes to June 30, saying it would provide developers more time to update their apps. ALSO READ: Delhi government opens national resource centre for oral health, tobacco cessation

Meanwhile, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 9WWDC) will kick off from June 6 for more than 30 million Apple developers around the globe. WWDC22 helps developers and designers explore the latest technologies, tools, and frameworks coming to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

Throughout the week, developers will be able to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers through labs and Digital Lounges for guidance on building innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

