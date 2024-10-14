Apple October Event 2024: iPad Mini With A18, MacBook Pro And iMac With M4 Chip Likely To Debut; Details Here

Apple October Event 2024: After an exciting September unveiling of the iPhone 16 lineup at the "It's Glowtime" event, along with updated Apple Watches and the fourth-generation AirPods, the Cupertino-based Apple is expected to host another product launch event by the end of October this year.

Apple is expected to unveil 4 new products at its MacBook and iPad launch event later this month. However, an official invitation from Apple confirming the date and time of the event is still awaited.

Notably, it is suggested that the much-anticipated event will be dedicated to Apple Silicon M4-powered chips for Macs. It is speculated to include a refreshed iMac, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and more. Besides new Macs, Apple could also introduce a much-needed refresh to the iPad mini along with possible design changes.

Here's a list of products Apple might unveil at its October event:

iPad Mini With A18

The tech giant could come with a new iPad model - the iPad mini. It is expected to be powered by the A18 chip with 8GB of RAM, the same chip that drives the iPhone 16 and supports Apple Intelligence. Adding further, the iPad mini, Apple’s smallest tablet, is likely to gain compatibility with the new Apple Pencil Pro, currently available with the latest iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

Moreover, another anticipated upgrade is an increase in base storage, moving from 64GB to 128GB, enhancing its overall performance and user experience.

MacBook Pro M4:

The device is expected to feature a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It will likely come with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, boasting ProMotion technology and a sharp resolution of 3024x1964 pixels.

On the design front, the device reportedly shares many similarities with its predecessor, the MacBook Pro with the M4 chip. Its dimensions are said to be 1.55 x 31.26 x 22.12 cm, and it weighs 1.6kg.

For connectivity, the MacBook Pro M4 is rumored to include three USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a MagSafe 3 port, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot.

iMac M4:

The device is expected to receive a significant upgrade this month with the addition of Apple's latest M4 series chipset. Furthermore, the new iMac could come equipped with 16GB of RAM, doubling the 8GB found in its predecessor, potentially to support enhanced Apple Intelligence features.

Adding further, the device could be accompanied by updated versions of the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard. These accessories are expected to transition from Lightning to USB-C ports, in line with Apple's recent shift to USB-C across its product lineup, including the latest iPhones.

Wi-Fi 7 Support With iMac M4

Apple is expected to integrate Wi-Fi 7 support into the upcoming M4 iMac. Wi-Fi 7 can deliver speeds of up to 46 Gbps, far exceeding the 9 Gbps maximum of Wi-Fi 6E.

The device could also utilize 320 MHz channels and operate on the 6 GHz band, reducing interference and improving signal quality. This upgrade will offer users faster, more reliable internet connectivity, ideal for streaming, gaming, and other data-heavy activities.