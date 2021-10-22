Apple Recruitment: iPhone maker is hiring for engineers, interns in India, check vacancies

New Delhi: iPhone maker Apple is planning to hire a few engineers and interns in India that are expected to work from its Bengaluru-based office. The current opening at Apple is for Software Development interns that can kickstart their career with the tech giant.

The Cupertino-based technology firm said that the company is planning to hire full-time software engineering interns across different organisations within Apple. The interns that will be hired will intern with Apple between January to July 2022.

These interns will be hired as part of Apple’s App Accelerator programme that provides specialised support and training to local developers in various geographic locations across the world.

So far, the programme has directly or indirectly has enabled more than 800,000 jobs in India, according to Apple. “We’ve helped numerous apps find local and international success,” Apple said in a blog post.

“India is one of the few countries in the world where Apple manufactures iPhones. We are proud to locally manufacture iPhone 12, iPhone SE, iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, and have also previously manufactured iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, and the first generation of iPhone SE in the country,” Apple said on its website.

"The diverse collection of our people and their ideas encourage innovation in everything we do. Imagine what you could do here! Join Apple, and help us leave the world better than we found it. At Apple, new ideas have a way of becoming phenomenal products, services, and customer experiences very quickly. Every single day, people do amazing things at Apple," the company's website read.

Vacancies at Apple India

Apple is currently hiring for several engineering roles as well. These include Network Security Engineer — Global Network Services, Cellular Systems Analysis Engineer, Accessibility Technology — Senior Software Engineering Manager, Regulatory Compliance Engineer, Senior Software Engineer — Data Platform, Business Analyst/Solutions Architect — Customer Systems, Software Engineer: Full Stack, and Senior Architect — Ad Platform, among others.