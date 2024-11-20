Apple Releases Software Update For Mac, iPhone, And iPad Users To Fix Bugs – Details Here

Apple Software Update: Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant, has released a software update to fix bugs exploited by cybercriminals on Intel-based Mac systems. These bugs are considered “zero-day” vulnerabilities because they were unknown to Apple at the time they were exploited.

To fix the issues, the tech giant released a software update for macOS (called macOS Sequoia 15.1.1), as well as updates for iPhones and iPads, including those running the older iOS 17 software.

The vulnerabilities were reported by security researchers at Google’s Threat Analysis Group. They relate to WebKit and JavaScriptCore, the web engines that power the Safari browser and run web content. The issue has now been addressed with improved checks. However, it remains unclear who is behind the attacks targeting Mac users or how many users have been affected.

“Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited on Intel-based Mac systems,” the company said.

Apple users are advised to update their iPhones, iPads, and Macs as soon as possible. In July, the tech giant issued a warning to iPhone users in at least 98 countries, including India, about a potential new mercenary spyware attack similar to 'Pegasus.'

According to Apple, the warning indicated, “You are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID.” The company further stated that this attack is “likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do.”

In April this year, Apple sent threat notifications to select users in 92 countries, including India, who may have been targeted using mercenary spyware like Pegasus from the NSO Group. (With IANS Inputs)