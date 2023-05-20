topStoriesenglish2610712
NewsTechnology
APPLE STORE

Apple Removed 1,474 Apps On Govt Takedown Requests In 2022, 14 From India

There were a total of 18,412 appeals of app removals from various agencies worldwide (again led by China at 5,484), including 709 from India.

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 01:57 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Apple Removed 1,474 Apps On Govt Takedown Requests In 2022, 14 From India

New Delhi: Apple removed 1,474 apps from its App Store as per requests from various governments to take down such apps in 2022, including a massive 1,435 from mainland China and just 14 from India. According to the company's '2022 App Store Transparency Report', the Pakistan government requested to take down 10 apps while Russia asked to remove seven apps for violating various laws of the land.

There were a total of 18,412 appeals of app removals from various agencies worldwide (again led by China at 5,484), including 709 from India. Apple restored 24 apps in India after appeals of app removals last year. (Also Read: Latest FD Rates 2023: These Banks Revised Fixed Deposit Rates In May)

As of 2022, Apple had 1,783,232 apps in total on the App Store, according to the report. The tech giant reviewed 6,101,913 app submissions and rejected 1,679,694 last year for violating App Store policies. (Also Read: 47% Of Americans Used ChatGPT For Stock Picks: Study)

App submissions approved after rejection were 253,466 and the total number of apps finally removed from the App Store was 186,195 in 2022. The first report was published as part of the company's $100 million settlement with App Store developers in 2021.

Category-wise, games (38,883), utilities (20,045), and business (16,997) topped the list of removed apps.

The total number of registered Apple developers on the App Store was 36,974,015 while Apple terminated 428,487 developer accounts for violating its policies in 2022.

"Since it launched in 2008, the App Store has proven to be a safe and trusted place to discover and download apps," according to Apple.

Earlier this week, Apple announced that its App Store prevented over $2.09 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions in 2022, blocking nearly 3.9 million stolen credit cards from being used to make purchases, and banned 7,14,000 accounts from transacting again.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818