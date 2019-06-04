close

Apple

Apple removes posts from iTunes' FB, Instagram pages

Apple has merged its iTunes accounts with the Apple TV counterparts on Facebook and Instagram.

San Francisco: Apple has removed all the pictures, posts and videos from the iTunes` Instagram and Facebook pages, churning speculations that suggest that the days of Apple`s music streaming service are now numbered.

Apple has merged its iTunes accounts with the Apple TV counterparts on Facebook and Instagram, The Verge reported citing MacRumors.

With 1.35 million followers, iTunes` Twitter account still exists but has not tweeted any post since May 23.

Earlier in April, media reports suggested that the iPhone-maker was planning to break iTunes up in favour of separate apps for Music, Podcasts and TV with the next version of macOS, The Verge added.

The music app is expected to have the same functionalities as iTunes.

Apple emptied the Facebook and Instagram pages of iTunes just a day before it kicked off its four-day long World Wide Developers Conference on Monday in San Jose, California.

