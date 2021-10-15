हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Apple removes Quran from App Store in China on Beijing’s request

Apple has taken down one of the world`s most popular Quran apps in China after a request from Chinese officials. 

Apple removes Quran from App Store in China on Beijing’s request

New Delhi: Apple has taken down one of the world`s most popular Quran apps in China after a request from Chinese officials, the BBC reported. Quran Majeed is available across the world on the App Store, and has nearly 150,000 reviews.

However, Apple removed the app at the request of Chinese officials, allegedly for hosting illegal religious texts, the company said.

The Chinese government has not responded to a request for comment.

The deletion of the app was first noticed by Apple Censorship - a website that monitors apps on Apple`s App Store globally, the report said.

The Chinese Communist Party officially recognises Islam as a religion in the country.

However, China has been accused of human rights violation, and even genocide, against the mostly Muslim Uyghur ethnic group in Xinjiang.

It is not clear what rules the app has broken in China. Quran Majeed says it is "trusted by over 35 million Muslims globally", the report added.

Last month, both Apple and Google had removed a tactical voting app devised by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Russian authorities had threatened to fine the two companies if they refused to drop the app, which told users who could unseat ruling party candidates.

China is one of Apple`s biggest markets, and the company`s supply chain is heavily reliant on Chinese manufacturing. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central employees to get bumper gifts before Diwali, could get bonuses from 3 places

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has been accused of hypocrisy by politicians in the US for speaking out about American politics, but staying quiet about China. Also Read: THIS old Rs 1 note can fetch you lakhs of rupees, check how to sell online

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AppleChinaQuranApple CensorshipApp Store
Next
Story

India 6th most affected country by ransomware in list of 140 countries: Google

Must Watch

PT38M29S

Taal Thok Ke: Who is the 'Ravan' of Singhu border?