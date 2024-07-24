Advertisement
APPLE

Apple Rolls Out iOS 18 beta 4 To Developers; Here's How To Download, Explore New Features

iOS brings a new iPhone Mirroring alert on the Lock Screen, an iCloud options shortcut on the Settings app’s main page, and a tweaked Stocks app icon. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 05:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple Rolls Out iOS 18 beta 4 To Developers; Here's How To Download, Explore New Features Image Credit: Apple (Official Website)

New Delhi: Apple is continuously working to add crucial features and improve the upcoming iOS 18 ahead of the launch. Currently, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released its Beta 4 phase to developer testers to check how the newly added features will perform in the real world.

It is important to note that Apple AI is still missing from the update. This release brings a new iPhone Mirroring alert on the Lock Screen, an iCloud options shortcut on the Settings app’s main page, and a tweaked Stocks app icon.

iOS 18 Developer Beta Four: What's New

-iOS 18 beta 4 lacks Apple Intelligence.

-The rumours are true: iOS 18 introduces a new flashlight UI, now available on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

-In this beta phase, users can mix dark and light modes, allowing light mode usage with dark mode widgets.

-A new "Controls Menu" option in the Camera settings lets users preserve the previously used camera tool when expanding the controls menu.

-Apple has introduced a new animation for the iCloud subscriber edition icon.

-RCS support has been enabled for new carriers, including Fido Canada, Orange Spain, Orange UK, Rogers Canada, T-Mobile UK, Vodafone Spain, and Yoigo Spain.

-The latest iOS 18 beta 4 update brings eight new wallpapers for CarPlay, featuring both light and dark mode designs.

How To Download iOS 18 Beta 4

Step 1: First, enroll in Apple’s developer program by visiting the Apple Developer website and signing up.

Step 2: Next, on your compatible iPhone, open the Settings app and navigate to General, then tap on Software Update and select Beta Updates.

Step 3: In the Beta Updates section, choose the iOS 18 Developer Beta option.

Step 4: Go back to the previous page and wait a few seconds for it to refresh.

Step 5: Once the update appears, tap the Download and Install button.

Step 6: Finally, connect your device to a charger and keep it plugged in until iOS 18 beta 4 is fully installed.  

