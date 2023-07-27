Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Launch: Here Are The Nine Functions Of The Action Button

Apple is all set to take the tech world by storm as it will soon be launching the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro series. With the new launch, the company will introduce a significant change to its iPhone lineup. If the various reports are to be believed, the physical mute switch will be replaced by a new and programmable "Action Button." One must note that the physical mute switch, for years, has been a familiar and prominent feature on iPhones. While there have been many speculations regarding how the ‘Action Button’ will feature, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, Apple seems to have accidentally shed light on the features of the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button.

Uncovering The Nine Functions Of Action Button

The fourth iOS 17 beta update had some code snippets, discovered by MacRumors, which were released by Apple to developers. These code snippets depict that the Action Button in iPhone 15 Pro could offer a total of nine different functions including quickly access accessibility features like Assistive Touch. Another potential function will provide the ability to integrate the Shortcuts app. This means that users will be able to run any shortcuts directly from the Action Button.



While the addition of the above features will be made for a better user-friendly experience, it will keep some familiar features unaltered. The Action Button will include the functionality of the current mute switch to handle silent mode. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will make it easier for users to rapidly launch the camera app through the Action Button. It will also serve as a quick switch to turn on the phone's flashlight.

Action Button Has A Lot To Offer

Apart from the above-mentioned features, one of the most intriguing features that has been assigned to the Action Button is the ability to toggle the Focus mode on or off. This will make it convenient for users to manage their device's notifications in order to minimize distractions. A few other features include the potential to launch the magnifier on the camera app, the Translate app integration to aid users in swiftly accessing language translation tools, and the quick initiation of voice memos.

Given these features revealed in the iOS 17 beta, it appears that the Action Button will prove to be a useful addition to the iPhone 15 Pro series.