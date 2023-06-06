Apple Vision Pro’s $3500 Price Tag Sparks Meme Fest

Apple's grand reveal of the Vision Pro headset has created waves across the digital world. Unveiled on June 6, 2023, at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the tech giant introduced their latest device as a seamless blend of virtual and actual reality, promising to revolutionize the user experience.

Designed with VisionOS, Apple's specially crafted operating system for spatial computing, the Vision Pro intends to deliver immersive experiences like working, socialising, and movie-watching all within the headset. Scheduled to hit the market in 2024, the Vision Pro is a mixed-reality headset that is pegged to redefine the realms of tech interaction.

While the revolutionary headset has stirred much intrigue and excitement, it is the device's price tag that has become a focal point of chatter. Priced at a hefty $3500, the announcement has sparked a meme fest on Twitter, turning the device into a rich source of comic relief.

Indeed, Twitter users have been expressing their sticker shock with humorous and ingenious memes. The hashtag "For $3500" has been trending, as users joke about potential alternatives for that price, including buying a car or getting into a virtual fistfight.

Here are some of the memes doing the rounds on social media:

should i buy a used car or an apple vision pro — rat king _ (@MikeIsaac) June 5, 2023

audience reaction to $3500 USD Apple Vision Pro is Apple's new ($3499) AR headset.



Reminds me of the time the crowd laughed off the $999 pro stand. pic.twitter.com/SUZXBsHWQc — FILLI (@ElloMello_P) June 6, 2023

Thanks to Apple Vision Pro we were able to cure our kid's debilitating iPad addiction and start having normal family dinners again. pic.twitter.com/x9xnpwNDzY — Fireship (@fireship_dev) June 6, 2023

bro $3.5k for 2hrs of battery? — ari dutilh (@aridutilh) June 5, 2023

Apple's Vision Pro wasn't the sole highlight of the WWDC 2023. Apple also revealed updates to its core operating systems and introduced the MacBook Air with a 15-inch display. Not to mention, a surprise appearance by Hideo Kojima added to the excitement.

Despite the price tag, the Vision Pro's futuristic appeal and high-tech capabilities keep Apple's fans intrigued. While we wait for its launch, it's clear that the Vision Pro has already made its mark in the internet world, not just as a technological marvel, but as a sensational meme muse.