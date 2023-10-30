trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682162
NewsTechnology
APPLE SCARY FAST EVENT

Apple Scary Fast Event To Begin At 5:30 Pm Tomorrow: How To Watch Live Streaming & What To Expect

Apple is hosting another event over a month after iPhone 15 launch event this year to present new Macbooks, chips, etc. 

Last Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 08:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Apple Scary Fast Event To Begin At 5:30 Pm Tomorrow: How To Watch Live Streaming & What To Expect Apple to host another event on October 31 at 5:30 pm IST for Mac launch. File Photo

New Delhi: Apple has thrown us a pleasant surprise with another event this year, following the major iPhone 15 launch by just over a month. This event named 'Scary Fast' on the invitations is anticipated to introduce some exciting new large-screen devices, including the next-gen Macbooks. 

Apple Scary Event Unusual Timing

What's catching attention is the timing of this event. Instead of the usual morning slot at 10 AM PT, it's scheduled for 5:00 PM PT on October 30. So, for our friends in India, preparing a cup of coffee might be a good idea to stay awake, as the event kicks off at 5:30 AM on October 31.

Apple Scary Event: How to Watch

Now, let's dive into how to watch this event. You can catch all the action by tuning in to Apple's website or their official YouTube channel. We've even provided a direct link to make it super easy for you to join if you're a tech enthusiast or simply adore all things Apple.

Apple Scary Event: What to Anticipate

As for what to expect at this spooky-themed event, official information is somewhat scarce. However, speculations are afloat. People are buzzing about the possibility of Apple unveiling a new 24-inch iMac and updating the MacBook Pro with some fresh chips, like the M3 and M3 Pro chips. It's definitely a treat for Apple enthusiasts this Halloween season.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?