Apple Scary Fast Event To Begin At 5:30 Pm Tomorrow: How To Watch Live Streaming & What To Expect

New Delhi: Apple has thrown us a pleasant surprise with another event this year, following the major iPhone 15 launch by just over a month. This event named 'Scary Fast' on the invitations is anticipated to introduce some exciting new large-screen devices, including the next-gen Macbooks.

Apple Scary Event Unusual Timing

What's catching attention is the timing of this event. Instead of the usual morning slot at 10 AM PT, it's scheduled for 5:00 PM PT on October 30. So, for our friends in India, preparing a cup of coffee might be a good idea to stay awake, as the event kicks off at 5:30 AM on October 31.

Apple Scary Event: How to Watch

Now, let's dive into how to watch this event. You can catch all the action by tuning in to Apple's website or their official YouTube channel. We've even provided a direct link to make it super easy for you to join if you're a tech enthusiast or simply adore all things Apple.

Apple Scary Event: What to Anticipate

As for what to expect at this spooky-themed event, official information is somewhat scarce. However, speculations are afloat. People are buzzing about the possibility of Apple unveiling a new 24-inch iMac and updating the MacBook Pro with some fresh chips, like the M3 and M3 Pro chips. It's definitely a treat for Apple enthusiasts this Halloween season.