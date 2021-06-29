Apple sends notice to Chinese Tipster on iPhone Leaks, will no longer post about upcoming devices

Ahead of the launch of any big smartphones like iPhones, Samsung and others, there are several leaks and rumours that reveal a few features about the phone. But this becomes a huge headache for manufacturers as they try to hide about the product before its launch.

In a shocking turn of incidents, Cupertino-based giant Apple has now sent a notice to a Chinese tipster named “Kang." Last week, the tipster posted a notice that he got it from Apple on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

‘Kang,’ a renowned tipster in AppleTrack, compares the veracity of information shared by other leakers. Kang further revealed that the letter from a law firm claimed that his actions would unleash information with Apple’s competitors that could potentially be dangerous for customers who want to know about devices that aren’t coming.

This legal notice also included screenshots of his Weibo page, further revealing posts that go ahead of the leaks. There are posts that talk about problems he faced with Apple products then. Earlier, he had posted regarding all the four iPhone 12 models before the launch, revealing the prices, colours, and the planned release dates.

Kang further claims that he didn’t even sign an NDA, publish any undisclosed pictures or profit from his information. But he confirmed that from now onwards he won’t post ‘riddles’ or ‘dreams’ about upcoming devices, so the notice may have had Apple’s intended effect.

Live TV

#mute