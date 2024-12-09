Apple Set To Roll Out iOS 18.2 Update With ChatGPT Integration In Siri; Check Features, Compatible Devices, And How To Download

Apple iOS 18 Update In India: Apple is set to roll out the next generation of its artificial intelligence features (dubbed Apple Intelligence) with the iOS 18.2 update in India. It is set to bring a host of new features and AI-powered innovations for iPhone users which enhance creativity, functionality, and usability across devices.

Notably, the iOS 18.2 update is the second major release software update that further improves upon the artificial intelligence capabilities of iPhone. Hence, the iOS 18.2 update is available to all devices that support iOS 18. However, the tech giant Apple has yet to confirm an official release date and iOS 18.2 could arrive as early as this week, most likely between December 10 and 11 reportedly.

The update will introduce Apple Intelligence features to a range of eligible iPhone models, including the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

iOS 18.2 Update: Features

Under this update, the much-awaited AI-based features for iPhone users bring features such as Genmoji, Image Playground, and ChatGPT integration in Siri. Moreover, it will also improve native apps like Mail and Photos to make daily usability faster and smoother for users.

There will also be a new setting to adjust the double-click speed for Camera Control, with options such as ‘Default’, ‘Slow’, and ‘Slower’. iPhone users will be able to share the location of a misplaced AirTag by generating a link. The Photos app will include new features like frame scrubbing in videos.

iOS 18.2 Compatible Devices:

The iOS 18.2 update is set to be compatible with a wide range of iPhone models, ensuring support for both the latest and slightly older devices.

The eligible devices include the iPhone 16 series (iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max) and the iPhone 15 lineup (iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max). Adding further, the iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max) and iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max) are included.

The iOS 18.2 update also support also extends to earlier models like the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 11 series (iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max). Even the iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and both the 2nd and 3rd generation iPhone SE are eligible for the update.

How To Download iOS 18.2

Step 1: Unlock your iPhone and tap on the Settings app.

Step 2: Scroll down and select the General option from the list.

Step 3: Tap on Software Update to check for available updates.

Step 4: If an update is available, it will be displayed here. If your device is eligible for iOS 18.2, follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it.