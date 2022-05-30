हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple special exchange offer on old iPhones ends tomorrow: Here’s how to avail it

Buyers who are interested to buy an iPhone should know that the exchange rate offered by the company ranges between Rs 5,200 and Rs 49,700. 

Apple special exchange offer on old iPhones ends tomorrow: Here's how to avail it

New Delhi: Apple is currently offering an additional trade-in credit on new iPhone purchases until the end of May. Buyers will be able to trade in their previous phone for additional trade-in value, which will further allow them to purchase an iPhone at a significantly lower price than usual. The promotion is only valid until May 31.

Buyers can exchange any phone, Android or iPhone, for the increased trade-in value on a new iPhone. The exchange rate offered by the company ranges between Rs 5,200 and Rs 49,700. Although iPhones have higher trade-in values, the tech giant is also considering Android devices. After the trade-in process is completed, you will be able to order the new iPhone.

Apple provides pickup and delivery services in all major metropolitan areas as well as several smaller zip codes. Apple provides complimentary pickup and delivery. To take advantage of the exchange offer, consumers must first choose the brand and model name of their phone, followed by the IMEI number. The exchange value is automatically displayed on screen after these parameters are entered. Following the placement of the exchange offer, the customer executive will come and pick up the phone from the specified location. The old smartphone will be picked up and the new one will be delivered at the same time.

The Apple customer service representative who is expected to come to the location will inspect the smartphone's physical condition and confirm that it is in the same condition as you have claimed. Otherwise, the executive may reduce the exchange rate.

Apple accepts all iPhones, new and old. It is important to note that the full Rs 49,700 would be paid only if you trade an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple accepts Android smartphones from all major brands, including Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus, and others.

