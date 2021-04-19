हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple event

Apple 'Spring Loaded' event on April 20: Expected to have AirTags, iMac, AirPods, iPad Pro and more

The ‘Spring Loaded' event by Apple will happen at 10.30 pm and it can be live-streamed on the Apple website and social media channels. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and iMac models. However, the company hasn't yet confirmed the nitty-gritty of the launch.

Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ event on April 20: Expected to have AirTags, iMac, AirPods, iPad Pro and more

Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded' event is going to start on April 20 and the company is supposed to launch the next-generation iPad Pro along with its new AirPods, Apple TV, and iMac. The event could also witness the launch of  AirTag.

The ‘Spring Loaded' event by Apple will happen at 10.30 pm and it can be live-streamed on the Apple website and social media channels. 

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and iMac models. However, the company hasn't yet confirmed the nitty-gritty of the launch.

Apple`s voice assistant Siri also revealed that the company plans to hold an event on April 20, where it may launch new products including 2021 iPads, iPhones, and Macbooks.

According to MacRumors, Siri is not providing the information in all instances and will in some cases simply refer you to Apple's website for information on events, but multiple editors and readers have seen the premature information across Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod.

