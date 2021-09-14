Apple Store goes before the launch of iPhone 13

Ahead of the Apple iPhone 13 launch at 10.30 PM, the Apple Store has gone down and this is something that is not new as every year in order to refresh the home page and add the latest products to the Apple Store, the company brings down its official online store ahead of launch.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 in India. The iPhone 13 lineup might include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13 Pro models are said to come with a 1TB storage option and it will feature a 120Hz high refresh rate. The company is expected to use LTPO displays on its upcoming phones.

It is also being reported that iPhone 13 lineup will miss the Touch ID and could come up with much better quality cameras that will support video portrait mode. The iPhone 13 lineup might come with a laser imaging, detection, and ranging (LiDAR) sensor as well.

Meanwhile, Apple is also expected to unveil AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7. While a report earlier said that the Watch 7 won’t have any big health upgrades “until at least next year,” the Nikkei report says that the upcoming wearable will add new features “such as blood pressure measurement.”

