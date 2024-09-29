Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2799971https://zeenews.india.com/technology/apple-testing-ios-18-0-1-to-resolve-multiple-bugs-report-2799971.html
NewsTechnology
IOS 18

Apple Testing iOS 18.0.1 To Resolve Multiple Bugs: Report

Apple iOS 18.1: Currently in beta, iOS 18.1 is expected to introduce the first features under the new Apple Intelligence branding, including enhanced writing tools and notification summaries.

|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 09:18 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Apple Testing iOS 18.0.1 To Resolve Multiple Bugs: Report File Photo

Apple iOS 18.1: Apple is reportedly in the process of testing iOS 18.0.1 for iPhones and this latest version appears to be a minor update aimed primarily at resolving several bugs that have affected users since the release of iOS 18.

According to MacRumours, among the key issues expected to be addressed in this update are touchscreen problems impacting the newly launched iPhone 16 series and some previous models.

Adding further, users have reported a frustrating bug within iMessage where a shared Apple Watch face can cause the application to crash repeatedly. Another significant concern involves iPadOS 18, which has been known to cause certain iPad Pro units featuring the M4 chip to become non-functional.

While an official release date for iOS 18.0.1 has not been confirmed, reports obtained by MacRumours suggest it could be available by the end of next week at the latest. This update will pave the way for the upcoming iOS 18.1, which Apple has announced is set to launch in October.

Currently in beta, iOS 18.1 is expected to introduce the first features under the new Apple Intelligence branding, including enhanced writing tools and notification summaries. As per MacRumours, these innovations will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and any model within the iPhone 16 lineup. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage