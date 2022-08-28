Apple to come up with THESE ‘wildcard features’ with iPhone 14 series

New Delhi: The 'Far Out' event from Apple is scheduled for September 7. The company is expected to unveil the 2022 iPhone series at the event. While rumours about the iPhone 14 lineup have circulated for some time, a report by Macrumours suggests that the Cupertino-based company may be planning a few 'wildcard features.' Do you want to know what those features are? Continue reading

Apple's new iPhones may finally include satellite connectivity features. The feature was first rumoured to be included with the iPhone 13. According to a Bloomberg report, the feature will allow users to connect to mobile networks in remote areas, allowing them to send texts in emergency situations. They will also be able to use their iPhone to report emergencies in areas where there is no cellular coverage.

According to a reliable industry source, Apple may collaborate with Globalstar for the feature on the next iPhone.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst, previously stated that high-end iPhones in 2022 may include a vapour chamber thermal system for heat management. According to Kuo, Apple is "aggressively testing" such a solution for its iPhone. Notably, vapour chamber thermal systems are already included with high-end Android devices, allowing them to stay cool even under heavy workloads.

With the iPhone 13 series, Apple discontinued the 64GB storage mode and began shipping the iPhone 13 Pro with 1TB of storage. According to rumours, the iPhone maker may offer a 2TB storage option for customers who purchase iPhone 14 models. The new storage will most likely include high-end models in the series.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 lineup is expected to include the latest WiFi standard, WiFi 6E. The most recent WiFi standard provides faster speeds and improved capabilities for handling high-capacity workloads. WiFi 6 is included in the current generation of iPhones, Macs, and iPads.