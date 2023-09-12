Apple To Debut Made-in-India iPhones On Launch Day For The First Time

New Delhi: The new iPhones to be sold in India could be made-in-India for the first time. Apple is reportedly planning to debut home built iPhone models in the country alongside the launch of new iPhone 15 series and a few other products.

Even though China will supply the great majority of iPhone 15s, this will mark the first time a smartphone of the most recent generation is offered on the first day of sales, as reported by the media report.

Indian government is constantly nudging the tech giant to start manufacturing the flagship smartphone iPhones in India under ‘Made in India’. China is the manufacturing hub of Apple to produce and export large amount of manufactured iPhones. Currently, the majority of iPhone models only assemble in India imported from China.

The cost of iPhone models is anticipated to come down substantially after Apple start producing the smartphones in India.

Apple Wonderlust Event To Kick Off Today

Apple is all set to unveil a bunch of new products in the second big launch event of the year. The Wonderlust event will kick off today at 10:30 pm IST. The event will both in person for selected invitees and be livestreamed on Apple's official website.