Apple To Launch These Features With Its Upcoming iOS 17 Update

After showcasing its next-generation operating system, focusing on iOS 17 in its WWDC event 2023, Apple is now gearing up to release a couple of updates for iPhone users in an event scheduled for September. Notably, the much-awaited iOS 17 will come with several new features that will help users gain a better experience. From updates to its messaging services to changes to its auto-correct algorithm, safety features, interactive widgets, AirDrop features, a new Journal, keyboard, Safari, and password among others, Apple is set for some major updates this year.

While iOS 17 is presently in beta form for developers, it will be released for users, likely by September or October. The company on its official website has given also given a preview of iOS 17, hinting toward what iPhone users can expect in the future.

Expected features of Apple's iOS 17 update:

Communication Safety: To expand security and safety of users' information, Apple will be expanding Communication Safety to more applications. Apple notes that naked photos or videos will be covered with underwear or a bathing suit to censor private parts.

Auto-delete verification codes: While users often receive one-time passwords for accessing their personal IDs or information, the messages are not always deleted. However, Apple will now enable auto-deletion of these verification codes or OTP.

Photos privacy permissions: With the use of iOS 17, users will receive occasional reminders to choose whether they want to give full or partial access to apps for accessing photos or videos.

Safari changes: iOS 17 will bring also bring private browsing and advanced tracking for Apple's Safari browser. This will not ensure the privacy of users' activities on their phones and will also protect against trackers on URLs.

Offline Maps: Apple will for the first time introduce offline maps with iOS 17 on its own navigation application. While the feature was already available for Android users, iPhone users will now be able to use the same.

NameDrop feature: With the addition of this feature, iPhone users will be able to quickly share their contact with nearby iPhone and Apple Watch users.

Check-In: In line with enhancing its security features, Apple will add the Check-In option that will help users update their family or friends about their journey. By checking it, the details of the user like current known location, battery level, and the cellular signal will be automatically shared with their contacts.

Apart from expected features, Apple has also shared a list of devices that will be compatible with iOS 17.