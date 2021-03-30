Apple to launch iPhone 13 series in September: Expected features and other details

Apple’s iPhone 12 series has been quite successful and cash on it, Apple is coming up with iPhone 13 series which is reportedly scheduled to launch in September. The series will include iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple iPhone 13 Pro is expected to have a new matte black option with improved Portrait mode.

"According to a report by Max Weinbach via Everything ApplePro's YouTube channel, the iPhone 13 will come with a matte black option for the Pro and Pro Max models, a new stainless-steel coating that reduces smudges and fingerprints and a new rear-camera design," the IANS news agency reported.

The portrait mode on the new Pro iPhones will rely significantly on LiDAR. LiDAR, currently on the iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max, and iPad Pro, is used for improved low-light image photography.

The iPhone displays are expected to be supplied by Samsung as a result of the conversion of OLED display panels into LTPO which is meant to lower the power consumption whilst delivering a high refresh rate. This, on the iPhone 13, would mean a display with a 120Hz high refresh rate, and it would consume lesser power.

In addition, the upcoming iPhone 13 series would use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60 5G modem.

Built on a 5 nm process, the X60 packs higher power efficiency into a smaller footprint compared to the 7nm-based Snapdragon X55 modem used in iPhone 12 models.