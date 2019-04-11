close

Apple

Apple to let users hear podcasts straight from web

A podcast is an episodic series of digital audio or video files, which can be downloaded for listening.

San Francisco: Users will no longer have to download iTunes to listen to Apple's podcast episodes with the company now allowing them to play these directly from its website.

Apple's redesigned webpage for podcasts features a built-in web playback feature and a streamlined design which is easier to navigate, MacRumors reported on Wednesday.

Each new page features a clear recap of each episode along with a "play" button.

Clicking on an episode's name would open up a full page for episodes, showing complete details about their content to help a user decide what to listen to, the report said.

The prior design for podcasts on the web was just a list of episodes that redirected users to iTunes with no web playback option available.

The iPhone-maker is now planning to bring a standalone podcasts app with the launch of macOS 10.15, the report noted.

