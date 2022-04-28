हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple

Apple to manufacture iPhones worth Rs 47,000 crore in India: Will iPhone 12, 13 get cheaper?

Apple contract manufacturers such as Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron currently build and assemble iPhones in India. 

Apple to manufacture iPhones worth Rs 47,000 crore in India: Will iPhone 12, 13 get cheaper?

New Delhi: Apple appears to be all set to ramp up its production in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant is now reportedly planning to manufacture smartphones worth Rs 47,000 crore in the country in the ongoing financial year. The company is planning to take advantage of the production linked incentives (PLI) schemes aimed at promoting ‘Make in India’ and making India self-reliant. 

Apple contract manufacturers such as Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron currently build and assemble iPhones in India. The firms are required to manufacture smartphones worth Rs 8,000 crore each to benefit from the PLI schemes that also aim to increase the country’s exports. 

The companies are likely to export 60 per cent of the production of iPhones in the country. As of now, iPhones manufactured in India account for less than 1.5 per cent of Apple’s international sales. 

Apple’s increasing dominance in the smartphone market and the Covid-19 pandemic forced the tech giant to look for new products and assemble units. The company has also started assembling iPhones in Brazil as well. 

According to a report by ET, Apple is expected to manufacture iPhones worth $6 billion (Rs 47,000 crore) in India. The original equipment manufacturer started manufacturing iPhone SE in 2017.  

Currently, Apple manufacturers iPhones 11, 12 and 13 in India. Wistron and Pegatron mostly manufacture iPhone 12 at their Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu-located plants, respectively. Meanwhile, Foxconn is currently producing iPhones 11, 12 and 13 at its Tamil Nadu unit. Also Read: 'This is nothing but harassment': Gujarat HC raps SBI for denying 'no-dues' certificate to farmer for just 31 paise

If Apple will boost its manufacturing in India, the prices of a few iPhone models may come down, as the company will be saving a lot on import taxes and shipping costs. However, in the end, it will be on the company if it decides to extend the benefits to its customers or not. Also Read: Decision on crypto: Here is what FM Nirmala Sitharaman said on virtual currency regulation

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AppleApple iPhone 12Apple iPhone 13iPhoneWistronPegatron
Next
Story

iPhone 14 price leaked! Check speculated rates, specs of Apple’s upcoming smartphone range

Must Watch

PT4M56S

Khabren Khatakhat: Raj Thackeray congratulates CM Yogi