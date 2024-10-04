Apple To Open Four New Exclusive Retail Stores After Mumbai And Delhi—Check City List

New Delhi: Apple is expanding its presence in India with plans to open four more retail stores in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai. This follows the launch of its first two stores in Delhi and Mumbai in April 2023. Moreover, Apple has announced that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, manufactured in India will soon be available for local customers and exported to select countries worldwide.

Apple is now producing its entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, right here in India. At its annual event on September 9, Apple introduced these new models, showcasing larger displays, advanced camera features, improved gaming graphics, and more—all powered by the A18 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence. As for pricing, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 119,900 in India.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced starting at Rs 144,900. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black, with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900, and the iPhone 16 Plus is priced from Rs 89,900.

Customers and tech lovers in India can pre-order iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max beginning this Friday (September 13), with availability beginning September 20, 2024. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail was quoted as saying by news agency ANI,”Our stores are incredible places to experience the magic of Apple, and it’s been wonderful to deepen our connection with our customers in India.”

O’Brien added, “We’re thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India, because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can’t wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgable team members.”

All tech enthusiasts and prospective buyers are advised to visit the official website for the latest and most accurate pricing details. (With ANI Inputs)