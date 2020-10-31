हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Apple to replace AirPods Pro with sound issues for free

Apple said that a small percentage of AirPods Pro that were manufactured before October 2020 could experience sound issues.

San Francisco: Apple has announced that it will repair or replace faulty AirPods Pro free of cost.

The iPhone maker in its new repair programme has offered repairs and replacements of the AirPods Pro facing active noise cancellation issues or if it comes with a crackling or static sound.

"An affected AirPods Pro may exhibit one or more of the following behaviours: Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone. Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise," Apple said in its support page on Friday.

According to Apple, a small percentage of AirPods Pro that were manufactured before October 2020 could experience sound issues.

This programme covers affected AirPods Pro for two years after the first retail sale of the unit. It is applicable worldwide but doesn`t extend to the standard warranty coverage of the earbuds.

Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service the affected AirPods Pro (left, right or both), free of charge. However, the company will only consider AirPods Pro for repair or replacement if it is found to be eligible for the repair program.

AirPods Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that they are eligible for this programme.

