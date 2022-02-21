Apple to unveil new MacBook Air with M2 chip in 2022: Know details here

New Delhi: Apple is rumored to be planning the release of many new Macs later this year. The next Macs, which are expected to include the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and iMac Pro, are said to be powered by a combination of Apple M1 and M2 CPUs.

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman's email, Apple will release a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a revamped MacBook Air, all of which are expected to employ a new M2 chip. The M2 chip, which will replace the M1 processor, is slated to begin arriving this year.

In addition, Apple will undertake the third phase of its revamp plan, which will see the old Intel-based Macs replaced by ones based on Apple's proprietary silicon. Gurman also predicts that additional MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and iMac Pro models would be released in 2022.

"The M2's CPU will presumably be a little faster than the M1, but the processor should retain the same eight-core architecture," Gurman says. Graphics, on the other hand, may see an increase from seven to eight cores to nine or ten." Based on the history of Mac processors, he predicts that a Pro and Max version of the new M2 chip will be available on devices by 2023.

Apple's first event in 2022 is scheduled to take place on March 8, though Gurman believes the event will focus on the iPhone SE's successor (2020). The 5G iPhone SE or iPhone SE 3 is expected to be unveiled at the event, along with a new iPad Air and at least one new Mac.

